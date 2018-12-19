Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't return in 2018

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Wednesday that Freeman (groin) wouldn't be activated from injured reserve ahead of either of the Falcons' final two games of 2018, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

With the 5-9 Falcons officially eliminated from playoff contention, there wouldn't be much upside to bringing Freeman back after an extended absence following surgery to address a core-muscle injury. Freeman, who had also been dealing with a foot injury prior to being shut down, will likely be back to full strength for OTAs and should have a clear path to the lead-back role in 2019 with impending free agent Tevin Coleman unlikely to be retained. Coleman should at least dominate the backfield snaps for the Falcons' last two games after the team elected to place his top complement, rookie Ito Smith (knee), on IR earlier this week.