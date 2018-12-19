Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't return in 2018
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Wednesday that Freeman (groin) wouldn't be activated from injured reserve ahead of either of the Falcons' final two games of 2018, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
With the 5-9 Falcons officially eliminated from playoff contention, there wouldn't be much upside to bringing Freeman back after an extended absence following surgery to address a core-muscle injury. Freeman, who had also been dealing with a foot injury prior to being shut down, will likely be back to full strength for OTAs and should have a clear path to the lead-back role in 2019 with impending free agent Tevin Coleman unlikely to be retained. Coleman should at least dominate the backfield snaps for the Falcons' last two games after the team elected to place his top complement, rookie Ito Smith (knee), on IR earlier this week.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not expected to return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Perhaps hoping to play Week 16•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Return in 2018 not ruled out•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Candidate to return in second half•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will have groin surgery Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will undergo groin surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in your lineup...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country