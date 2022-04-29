The Falcons selected London (ankle) in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, eighth overall.

London is the first wide receiver off the board and pairs with tight end Kyle Pitts to give the Falcons two physically intimidating targets. London (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) was arguably a clearly better NFL prospect than former USC teammates Michael Pittman and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and both of them have already found success as starting NFL wide receivers. Marcus Mariota and any future starting Falcons quarterbacks will be grateful for this selection, particularly given how thin the Atlanta wide receiver rotation is in light of Calvin Ridley's suspension. While London is young for a pro prospect, not turning 21 until July, he found early success with ease at USC and projects as a high-volume target for Atlanta in the near future, potentially even as a rookie. His USC production implies he's ready after catching 160 career receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns on 224 targets (71.4 percent caught, 9.6 yards per target).