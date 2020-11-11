Robinson was promoted to the Falcons' active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.
The 28-year-old has been elevated from the practice squad as an extra player and COVID-19 replacement over the past few weeks, but he now has a longer-term spot on the active roster. Robinson has seven total tackles in six games this season and has mostly seen playing time on special teams.
More News
-
Falcons' Edmond Robinson: Flexed to active roster•
-
Edmond Robinson: Back to practice roster•
-
Falcons' Edmond Robinson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Edmond Robinson: Bumped back to practice squad•
-
Falcons' Edmond Robinson: Called up to active roster again•
-
Falcons' Edmond Robinson: Flexes to 53-man roster•