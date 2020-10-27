Robinson reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The 28-year-old linebacker has been activated for three consecutive games, meaning he may return to the 53-man roster as soon as Thursday night against the Panthers. Robinson made no contributions on the stat sheet during his first two appearances of 2020, but he's tallied four combined tackles and a QB hit the past two weeks against Minnesota and Detroit.
