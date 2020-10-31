Robinson reverted to the Falcons' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Robinson was elevated for Thursday's divisional showdown against Carolina, and he logged four defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. The 28-year-old linebacker is tied for third on the team with three special-teams tackles, and he may get called up again this season.
