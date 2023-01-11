Franks didn't haul in either of his two targets across 11 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Franks began working as a tight end last offseason and was reportedly impressing during training camp at his new position. However, he ultimately failed to carve out a solid role, even with Kyle Pitts (knee) sidelined to end the year. Franks saw more than five offensive snaps on one occasion this season (Week 5 against Tampa Bay) and failed to haul in either of his targets across 27 snaps during that contest. He's under contract for one more year, and a full offseason will presumably be beneficial for his development at tight end, though he likely has a long way to go before earning a consistent offensive role.