Franks (undisclosed) was waived by Atlanta with an injury designation Thursday.
Franks appeared in 11 games for the Falcons last season and was working to earn a depth role in the team's tight-end corps during training camp. Assuming he is able to clear waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve and be forced to miss the 2023 campaign unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
