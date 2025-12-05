Franks (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Franks practiced in a limited capacity Thursday due to a calf injury, but he upgraded to a full go Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to play Sunday. Now fully healthy, the 27-year-old is expected to contribute on special teams while playing a depth role in Atlanta's tight-end corps in Week 14.