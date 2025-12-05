Franks (calf) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The tight end was not listed on Wednesday's report after suffering the injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets. It's unclear if Franks aggravated the injury or if his limited participation was just a precaution, but Atlanta does have one more practice Friday ahead of this Sunday's matchup with Seattle. Franks has played far more on special teams than offense in 2025.