Franks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official website reports.

Franks suffered a concussion in Week 16 versus the Ravens and he will now be forced to miss at least one contest while recovering from the head injury. In his absence, Logan Woodside will likely serve as the only reserve option at quarterback behind Desmond Ridder while there will be little-to-no impact on the tight end spot.