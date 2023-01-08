Franks (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Buccaneers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Franks had been dealing with a concussion but he was able to clear protocols Friday, and shed his injury designation. However, he'll now have to watch from the sidelines Sunday.
