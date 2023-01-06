Franks (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official website reports.

Franks will return to the field after a one-game absence while recovering from a concussion he suffered in Week 16 versus the Ravens. The 25-year-old has operated as a depth option at both quarterback and tight end this season while playing the majority of his snaps on special teams.