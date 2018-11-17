Crawford will be taking on his former team when the Falcons host the Cowboys on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 290-pound defensive tackle is in the midst of a stellar season, already having tied career-highs in sacks (four) and quarterback hits (six) with nearly half of the regular-season slate remaining. The Falcons were held without a sack in Week 10, but the outing prior Crawford claimed two of Atlanta's three sacks against Washington. Now comes a matchup with "America's Team." Crawford has spent more time in Dallas than any other city during his seven-year career, with 38 of 70 appearances and 12 of 16 starts coming in a Cowboys uniform. Sunday he'll have a chance to feast against his former team, facing an offensive line that's allowed the third-most sacks in 2018.