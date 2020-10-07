Graham did not register a catch or target during Monday night's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

The Yale standout has been a contributor with 55 special-teams snaps through the first four weeks of 2020, though he has yet to be targeted on any of his 22 combined offensive snaps. Graham stepped in and provided a brief stretch of fantasy utility last year as then-Falcon Austin Hooper dealt with a knee injury, corralling seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown between Weeks 10 and 13. So far in 2020, the 24-year-old has hardly gotten involved in the offensive attack, as Hayden Hurst (13 catches) and Luke Stocker (one catch) have garnered all of Atlanta's pass-catching work at tight end.