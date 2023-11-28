Bates recorded 12 tackles (7 solo), a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a pick six during Atlanta's 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Bates intercepted Derek Carr in the first quarter and ran it back 92-yards for his first touchdown since his rookie season. The 2018 second-round pick also led the team in tackles once again and has now compiled 85 (55 solo) to go along with four interceptions in 11 games this season.
