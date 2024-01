Bates finished Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Bears with 11 tackles (nine solo).

Bates reached double-digit tackles for the sixth time this season and has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 15 of his 17 games this season. He has a career-high 128 tackles this season -- second-most among safeties -- and his six interceptions is third in the NFL behind DaRon Bland and Geno Stone.