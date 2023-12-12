Bates registered nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection during Atlanta's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Bates was productive once again for Atlanta as he logged the second most tackles on the team. Through 13 games this season, the 2018 second-round pick has compiled 101 tackles (67 solo) and a career-high five interceptions.
