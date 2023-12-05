Bates recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 13-8 win over the Jets.

Bates has recorded interceptions in back-to-back games, but unlike last week, he didn't return this one for a touchdown. However, he did tie Bud Dupree with a team-high seven tackles, giving him a strong fantasy floor. Bates was Atlanta's top free-agent signing this offseason, and he's been as advertised, notching four double-digit tackle outings and five interceptions through his first 12 appearances.