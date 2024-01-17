Bates finished 2023 with 132 tackles (89 solo), 11 pass defenses, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in 17 appearances.

Bates joined the Falcons on a four-year deal last offseason after five campaigns in Cincinnati and immediately provided a spark to Atlanta's defense. He set career highs in tackles, interceptions and forced fumbles while notching his first defensive touchdown since his rookie campaign. Bates is a bonafide star in reality and fantasy and should be utilized as a defensive playmaker again in 2024, regardless of who's hired as the new head coach.