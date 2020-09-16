site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' John Wetzel: Signs to 53-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Wetzel was signed to the Falcons' active roster Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Wetzel has traveled between Atlanta's practice and active rosters numerous times over the past couple of seasons. He will provide depth for the Falcons along their offensive line.
