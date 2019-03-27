Falcons' Julio Jones: On track for new contract

Falcons owner Arthur Blank expects Jones to receive a contract extension this offseason, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reports. "I'll let Antonio Brown take care of himself," Blank said. "And we will take care of Julio and make sure that he's treated with the respect that he should be and that he's earned."

Jones has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million contract, placing him 11th among wide receivers in average annual value, per overthecap.com. He hasn't made any public comments about a potential holdout, but that doesn't mean it isn't on his mind. The 30-year-old wide receiver is working on a five-year streak with more than 1,400 yards, having missed just three games during that stretch despite dealing with numerous injuries. Jones' career mark of 96.7 receiving yards per game is the best in NFL history, and he finally exorcised his touchdown demons during the second half of 2018. The current contract gives Atlanta some leverage in negotiations, but the team seems wary of alienating its best player. It sounds like Jones will have a new deal at some point within the next few months.