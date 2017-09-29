Falcons' Julio Jones: Removed from injury report
Jones (back) remained limited at Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.
As expected, Jones was a limited practice participant all week but was never in any real danger of missing Sunday's game. He should be fine to handle a full workload against a Buffalo defense that's been excellent statistically but might be somewhat exposed in its first major challenge of the season. Starting cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and E.J. Gaines did hold up pretty well against Denver's Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders last week.
