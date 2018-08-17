Falcons' Julio Jones: Should play Friday

Jones appears to be on track to play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

That said, the report suggests that Jones likely won't play much Friday, which makes the Falcons' star wideout a less-than-ideal DFS play this week. More importantly, Jones isn't battling any injuries as the regular season approaches, which is something the Falcons would like to last.

More News
Our Latest Stories