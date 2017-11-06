Falcons' Justin Hardy: Catches both targets in loss
Hardy caught both targets thrown his way for 26 yards, but the Falcons fell 20-17 to the Panthers.
Hardy was only on the field for 20 of Atlanta's 60 offensive snaps, as he was out snapped by Julio Jones (43), Mohamed Sanu (43) and Taylor Gabriel (38). As of now, Hardy is clearly fourth on the depth chart and will struggle to produce with limited opportunities.
