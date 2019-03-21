The Falcons re-signed Hardy on Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

A four-year veteran, Hardy has played a bit role at receiver for the Falcons, totaling 76 catches (on 118 targets) for 751 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 games. He does hold some sway as a returner, but the signing of Kenjon Barner indicates Hardy will have competition for those spots on the depth chart in 2019.