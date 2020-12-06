Sheffield (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Despite sitting out the entire practice week, Sheffield has been cleared for Week 13. Sheffield slots in as the No. 3 tight end behind A.J. Terrell and Darqueze Dennard, and he typically plays around half of the defensive snaps per game.
More News
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Good to go Sunday•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Dealing with concussion•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Injures head again•
-
Falcons' Kendall Sheffield: Questionable with head injury•