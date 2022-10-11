site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kendall Sheffield: Waived from IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheffield (undisclosed) was waived from the Texans' injured reserve list Tuesday.
While there was no mention of an injury settlement, Sheffield will leave Houston after being waived from IR. The 26-year-old cornerback will look to make his 2022 season debut elsewhere.
