Kendall Sheffield: Joins Miami's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheffield (undisclosed) signed with the Dolphins' practice squad Wednesday.
This move indicates that Sheffield has recovered from the undisclosed injury he was dealing with in August, when the Dolphins waived the cornerback with an injury settlement. Now healthy, Sheffield will provide organizational depth in the secondary.
