The Falcons selected Sheffield (pectoral) in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 111th overall

Sheffield is a very athletically talented cornerback who might have gone earlier if a torn pectoral muscle from the combine hadn't complicated his pre-draft testing. He was able to conduct a pro day workout in April where he posted a 39-inch vertical, 128-inch broad jump, and 10.88 agility score, however, proving the athleticism he showed on tape was no illusion. On the other hand, when a player this athletic falls this far it usually indicates an underdeveloped skill set, so the Falcons might hope to limit his defensive snaps as a rookie despite his long-term upside.

