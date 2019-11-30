Barner caught both of his targets for six receiving yards and registered a 47-yard kick return during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.

The 29-year-old special-teams dynamo has seen an uptick in offensive involvement over the past three weeks, but the volume still has been nowhere near a level that would merit considering him as a weekly starter in fantasy lineups. He's garnered two offensive touches in each of Atlanta's past three games after commanding three total touches between Weeks 1 and 10, but Barner's consistent special teams role, as well as the presence of other serviceable running backs on the roster, limit his workload. Barner will continue to serve as a change-of-pace option to Devonta Freeman and Brian Hill in Week 14 when the Falcons take on the Panthers' bottom-six rush defense.