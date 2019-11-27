Falcons' Kenjon Barner: Snags two passes
Barner caught both of his targets during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay for eight yards. He added eight yards on a punt return.
Sunday's receptions were Barner's first since Week 4 and he's now earned multiple touches in back-to-back games. Far more of a returner than an offensive weapon, Barner has touched the ball on offense in four consecutive games after just two touches in his first six games of the season and has recorded double-digit offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks. The arrow is definitely pointing up, but the arrow itself is likely located too low to pay Barner too much mind. Next up is a Thanksgiving matchup with a New Orleans defense against whom Barner notched a 12-yard run in Week 10.
