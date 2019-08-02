Falcons' Kurt Benkert: Suffers toe injury
Benkert completed 19-of-34 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Broncos, however he suffered a toe injury in the fourth quarter and will not return, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons opted to rest Matt Ryan for the exhibition contest, which resulted in a healthy workload for Benkert. He currently sits behind Matt Shaub as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, so the Falcons likely wanted to see what he could do with the opportunity. Shaub came in to close out the game following his injury.
