Davidson (knee) was a limited participant during the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's been a disappointing debut campaign for the second-round draft choice out of Auburn, with injuries holding the 22-year-old to a total of seven 2020 appearances. Davidson has missed each of the Falcons' past two games, and he remains without a sack or a tackle for loss on 117 combined defensive snaps. It remains to be seen if he will be available to bolster Atlanta's interior for a Week 16 matchup against the defending champion Chiefs.

