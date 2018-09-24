Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores first touchdown of season
Sanu hauled in four of his seven targets, accounting for a season-high 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-37 loss to New Orleans.
The veteran wide receiver did get into the end zone Sunday, but overall he is off to a stagnant start in 2018. Sanu's involvement in the offense has dwindled compared to last season, largely due to the emergence of Calvin Ridley as an explosive No. 2 option for the Falcons' passing attack. Sanu has compiled just 10 receptions for 73 yards and a score through Week 3, whereas he had 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown this time last season. An upcoming matchup against Sanu's former team doesn't provide overwhelming reason for optimism, as the Bengals have surrendered the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers thus far this season.
