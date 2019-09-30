Sanu caught nine of 12 targets for 91 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.

Sanu was Atlanta's most-heavily involved target against Tennessee, eclipsing his previous season high by 16 receiving yards and logging his greatest yardage output since Week 4 of last season. The 30-year-old wideout has been a high-floor fantasy option with no fewer than six targets in any game this year, and at least four catches in all four outings. Sanu has a strong chance of continuing this productive stretch taking on a Texans defense in Week 5 that has allowed 31 receptions and 397 yards to opposing wide receivers over its past two games.