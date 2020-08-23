Walker earned reps with the first-team defense during Saturday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-rounder has been standing out to coaches in recent days, especially during Thursday's inter-squad scrimmage, a session dominated by the first and second-team defenses against their offensive counterparts. As a day-three pick with two starting seasons under his belt for Fresno State, Walker offers upside via his versatility. He has experience playing middle linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive end at the collegiate level, and he has a nose for the football. Walker came up with a career-high 15 tackles as the Bulldogs nearly upset USC during the team's first game of 2019.