Thurman may play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team waived John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.

Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in his first game for the team Week 17. The backup defensive end totaled 10 tackles and 120 defensive snaps over seven games with New England in 2020.