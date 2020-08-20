Ollison was "the most impressive (Falcons) running back" during Wednesday's practice session, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The second-year back not only had a presence in the ground game, but he also made multiple noteworthy plays as a pass catcher. Ollison was virtually obsolete in the passing game with just one catch in eight appearances last year, but he did serve as the team's primary goal-line rusher. His five goal-line carries outpaced Ito Smith by two for the team lead, however, Todd Gurley surely figures to step into a prime red-zone role himself in 2020, as his 12 carries inside the five-yard-line tied Ezekiel Elliott and Sony Michel for ninth most in the NFL last year.