Ollison reverted to Pittsburgh's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ollison has been elevated to the active roster each of the past two weeks but has logged just one offensive snap. He's also tallied 10 special-teams snaps during the pair of contests. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have handled nearly all of the Steelers' backfield snaps this season, and the team signed Godwin Igwebuike Sept. 20, so Ollison may remain on the practice squad unless an injury necessitates another elevation.