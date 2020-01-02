Falcons' Qadree Ollison: Team-high four rush TDs in 2019
Ollison ran for 50 yards on 22 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns during his rookie season out of Pittsburgh.
The 2019 fifth-round draft choice played more than 20 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in one game all season, while collecting just 2.8 carries per game across eight appearances. Ollison's 2.3 yards-per-carry average is a discouraging sign, but he was able to come through with four goal-line touchdown runs on the year, proving capable of bowling through defenders in key situations. Looking forward to 2020, he is expected to serve as a backup option behind Devonta Freeman, Ito Smith (concussion), and potentially Brian Hill if he re-signs with Atlanta during free agency.
