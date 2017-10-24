Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Signs with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Weatherspoon to a contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After a torn Achilles suffered last October limited Weatherspoon to just four games in 2016, the veteran linebacker wasn't able to secure a contract during the offseason. Now apparently back to full strength, Weatherspoon will offer Atlanta additional depth at the second level in his third stint with the club. With rookie Duke Riley (knee) set to undergo surgery, Weatherspoon could see regular work on running downs.
