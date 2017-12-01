Weatherspoon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an illness, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Weatherspoon was a new addition to the injury report and did not practice Thursday and Friday. The 29-year-old has been a rotational middle linebacker that has mostly played special teams since signing with the Falcons in late October, and is likely to be a game-day decision for Sunday's game.

