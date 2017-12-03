Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Sidelined Week 13
Weatherspoon (illness) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.
Weatherspoon was held out of practice on Thursday and Friday due to his illness. He's played mostly special teams with Atlanta this season and his absence shouldn't impact the defense greatly.
More News
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Signs with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Placed on the IR Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Out for the remainder of the season•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Ruptures achilles tendon•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Leaves game with injury•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...