Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Could handle lead role Week 2
The Falcons are preparing for Sunday's game against the Panthers as though Coleman will serve as the team's lead back, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "We highly regard [Coleman]," head coach Dan Quinn said. "We've been down this road before, if it gets to that where [Devonta Freeman can't play], Tevin can certainly handle [the load]."
For much of the past three seasons, the top backfield duties have fallen to Freeman, but he's no lock to suit up Week 2 after missing his second straight practice Thursday due to a sore knee. Even if Freeman is cleared to suit up come Sunday, the Falcons would likely monitor his usage carefully, paving the way for Coleman to pick up the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield. Coleman previously handled the lead role while Freeman missed two games with a concussion last November, accruing 155 total yards and three touchdowns on 40 touches between those contests.
