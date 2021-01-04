Gurley ran for 18 yards on nine attempts while securing his only target for a 17-yard gain during Sunday's 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay.

Gurley and Brian Hill split carries atop the Falcons' backfield at an even 9:9 ratio. However, Hill was far more explosive with his opportunities on the ground in generating 94 yards, albeit, largely because of a 62-yard run in the fourth quarter. Gurley's debut campaign in Atlanta did not go according to plan, as he labored to 3.5 yards per carry over 195 attempts while seeing himself get overtaken by Ito Smith (ribs) for lead RB carries down the stretch. The man largely responsible for acquiring Gurley, Thomas Dimitroff, was fired as Falcons general manager Oct. 11. The 26-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end alongside backfield mate Brian Hill, but Smith remains under contract with Atlanta for one more season.