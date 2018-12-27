Schweitzer (back) was inactive for Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn stated Thursday that he's not sure of Schweitzer's availability for Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay, opening up the door for Ben Garland to register his fifth start of the season. There also remains a possibility that undrafted rookie Matt Gono gets the nod for his first career start if Schweitzer can't go, with the Falcons facing a Buccaneers defense that has totaled 37 sacks this season (tied for 11th fewest).

