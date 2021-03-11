Koo has re-signed with the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Although he's been in the NFL since 2017, the 26-year-old kicker has only has two accrued seasons, which means he won't become a restricted free agent until spring 2022. Koo finished 2020 as the league leader in field goals made (37), notably going 8-of-8 from 50-plus yards out. He should be drafted in any league that uses kickers.
More News
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Likely staying with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Closes season with 5-for-5 effort•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Misses vital late-game kick•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Keeps conversion streak alive•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Flawless against ex-team•
-
Falcons' Younghoe Koo: Continues excellent streak of play•