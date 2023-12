Koo was added to the Falcons' Week 15 injury report Saturday due to an illness, making him questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Atlanta didn't make a corresponding move to add a kicker to the active roster, so the team may feel confident that Koo will be able to play through his ailment, even if he isn't 100 percent. Still, his status for Week 15 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.