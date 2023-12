Koo missed two of three field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Koo began by converting from 20 yards but subsequently hit the right upright from 50 and went wide left with a 52-yarder. In the end, those misses contributed toward the Falcons falling short. Through 13 games, he now sports 95 points total.