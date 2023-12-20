Koo (illness) didn't attempt a field goal and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's 9-7 loss to Carolina.

Koo was added to the injury report Saturday due to an illness but still suited up for the contest. However, he didn't attempt a field goal for just the second time this season. After being one of the most productive kickers in the NFL from Weeks 5-13, he's dropped back-to-back duds. Last week, Koo missed a pair of 50-yard attempts, which has never been his strong suit, and this week, his lack of production was due to Atlanta's inept offense. The two main concerns about Koo's fantasy profile popping up at an inopportune time is an unfortunate reality for managers still in the playoffs.